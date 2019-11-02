Owner Dan Gilbert gave a vote of confidence to the man leading the Cavs’ rebuild.

Despite a rough go of it in their latest adjustment to a post-LeBron James world, the Cavaliers have faith that Koby Altman is the right man to lead their rebuilding process.

The Cavs’ general manager has agreed to a long-term contract extension, ESPN first reported Friday. The report notes Altman is the first GM to receive an extension since Dan Gilbert bought the team in 2005.

Altman, who has worked in Cleveland’s front office since 2012, was promoted to his current role in July 2017 and received a three-year deal at the time.

The 37-year-old watched his team plummet from its third consecutive NBA Finals appearance against the Warriors in his first full season at the helm to a 19-63 record last year after James departed for the Lakers.

This past offseason, Altman made an unconventional move in hiring veteran Michigan coach John Beilein as Cleveland’s coach, sending a signal that player development was a priority for the franchise moving forward.