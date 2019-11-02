Owner Dan Gilbert gave a vote of confidence to the man leading the Cavs’ rebuild.

Despite a rough go of it in their latest adjustment to a post-LeBron James world, the Cavaliers have faith that Koby Altman is the right man to lead their rebuilding process.

The Cavs’ general manager has agreed to a long-term contract extension, the team announced Friday. ESPN notes Altman is the first GM to receive an extension since Dan Gilbert bought the team in 2005.

OFFICIAL: Cavs General Manager Koby Altman signs long-term contract extension.

DETAILS: https://t.co/J4maSrAi3O pic.twitter.com/fv7JUfaR8N — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 1, 2019

“Koby has been a culture-driver and an innovator who has built a fresh, new foundation and environment for our front office and team that inspires everyone involved,” Gilbert said in a statement. “He is a passionate leader who is executing a very dynamic, strategic plan for the future of the team and our vision for growth and success.

“Koby’s collaborative approach has also extended beyond the team and had a consistent, positive impact across our entire organization. I look forward to seeing his hard work and creativity continue to make us better and help guide the team towards reaching our goals for years to come.”

Altman, who has worked in Cleveland’s front office since 2012, was promoted to his current role in July 2017 and received a three-year deal at the time.

“I’m truly humbled and excited to sign a long-term extension with the Cavaliers and I look forward to continuing the overall development and growth we are experiencing with this team,” Altman said. “We have a first-class organization, led by our Chairman Dan Gilbert, an extraordinary fanbase and a great team behind the team, who provide incredible resources and opportunities for us to be successful.”

The 37-year-old watched his team plummet from its third consecutive NBA Finals appearance against the Warriors in his first full season at the helm to a 19-63 record last year after James departed for the Lakers.

This past offseason, Altman made an unconventional move in hiring veteran Michigan coach John Beilein as Cleveland’s coach, sending a signal that player development was a priority for the franchise moving forward.