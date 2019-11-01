Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. scores 15 points in NBA debut

Michael Porter Jr.’s career got off to a solid start Thursday.

Nuggets fans were finally treated to the moment they had been waiting for Thursday as former highly regarded prospect Michael Porter Jr. made his NBA debut.

Checking in for the FIRST NBA MINUTES of his career.. MICHAEL PORTER JR!!!#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/wPv0zE6Xsl — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 1, 2019

Porter looked pretty good too scoring 15 points in 20 minutes in a matchup with the Pelicans, but unfortunately, Denver lost the game 122-107.

The 21-year-old was the No. 2 ranked recruit in the nation coming out of high school, according to 247 Sports, but he was limited to three games at Missouri while dealing with a back injury.

He was still seen as a good draft prospect, but because of his injury history, he dropped to the No. 14 pick where the Nuggets were happy to pick him up.

While his performance Thursday wasn’t anything spectacular, it was good enough to whet Nuggets’ fans appetites for what could be a very good career.

Studs of the Night

Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn had 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting in a 106-97 win over the Hawks.

Dud of the Night

Hawks rookie De’Andre Hunter had four points on 1-of-9 shooting.

Highlight

Gary Harris threw one down over Jahlil Okafor.

What’s Next

Lakers (3-1) at Mavericks (3-1), 9:30 p.m. ET — The veteran duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis takes on the up-and-coming duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. This game is going to be dynamic.