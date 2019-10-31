Stephen Curry injury update: Broken hand leaves Steve Kerr, Warriors reeling after loss

Steve Kerr addressed Stephen Curry’s injury after the Warriors’ third loss of the young NBA season.

Steve Kerr admitted the Warriors are in a “tough spot” after star Stephen Curry broke his hand in Wednesday night’s loss to the Suns.

Golden State’s NBA season went from bad to worse following confirmation that Curry suffered a broken left hand in the 121-110 loss in San Francisco.

The two-time league MVP – who had nine points, six assists and five rebounds – was forced to leave the court after falling hard on his wrist in the third quarter.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers told ESPN that Curry will have an MRI exam and CT scan to determine if he requires surgery and determine a recovery timetable.

Kerr addressed the injury postgame, telling reporters: “Obviously it’s been a tough start on many levels.

“Just trying to find our footing and obviously this puts us in a tough spot. So, we will assess it and go from there.”

Curry had his wrist caught up under Suns big man Aron Baynes after a bad fall attempting a layup.

“Baynes came up after the game and just wanted to know how Steph was doing,” Kerr said. “You could tell he felt really bad. It’s just a random basketball play, so stuff happens.”

It is a huge blow for the Warriors, who suffered their third defeat in four games to start the season.

The Warriors already are without All-Star Klay Thompson as he recovers from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, and Kevin Durant departed this offseason for the Nets.

“It’s a great opportunity for these young guys to play,” Kerr said when asked about the added responsibility on the team’s less experienced players. “It’s also a little bit too much.

“You want to bring along rookies the best you can. We have no choice with all the injuries. Where we are, we might as well throw them into the frying pan.”