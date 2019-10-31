Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors guard to undergo CT scan (hand) to see if he’ll need surgery

Stephen Curry was going up for a layup but fell to the court and was landed on by Aron Baynes.

Stephen Curry has broken his hand, the Warriors announced Wednesday. He will undergo a CT scan to determine whether or not he will need surgery, according to the Associated Press.

Stephen Curry has a broken left hand. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 31, 2019

A CT scan will determine whether Stephen Curry needs surgery on his broken left hand. — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) October 31, 2019

The two-time MVP got his wrist caught up under Suns’ big man Aron Baynes after a bad fall going up for a layup. It looked very bad upon replay.

Curry went straight to the locker room with a dejected look on his face.

He had nine points, six assists and five rebounds for the Warriors when he left the game.

It is unclear how long Curry could take to recover.

This story will be updated.