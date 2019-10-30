Young already had X-rays and will undergo further testing, though the team is reportedly “optimistic” the injury isn’t serious.

Trae Young could be missing in action until mid-November.

According to ESPN, which cited unidentified league sources, the Hawks guard already had X-rays on his ankle and will undergo further testing, though the team is “optimistic” the injury isn’t serious.

The Athletic, also citing unidentified league sources added that Young could miss two weeks.

Young sprained his ankle in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game against the Heat and was later ruled out for the remainder of the matchup. He had to be helped off the court after tallying five points, two assists and two rebounds in 11 minutes.

An @emoryhealthcare injury update: Trae Young (right ankle sprain): Will not return pic.twitter.com/ks9IvwW6Ou — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 30, 2019

Trae Young hurts his ankle and helped off the court pic.twitter.com/yGqh3GgpJN — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) October 30, 2019

The 21-year-old finished second to Luka Doncic in last season’s Rookie of the Year race and is off to a great start in 2019. He was named the Eastern Conference’s player of the week Monday after averaging 38.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 9.0 assists through Atlanta’s first two games.

Young leads a Hawks team with an abundance of young talent, and his combination of playmaking and scoring will be critical to the team’s success.

The Hawks are next slated to host the Heat at 7 p.m. ET Thursday.