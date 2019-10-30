Trae Young injury update: Hawks guard (ankle) won’t return vs. Heat

Young had to be helped off the court after tallying five points, two assists, and two rebounds in 11 minutes.

Trae Young suffered an unfortunate injury during Atlanta’s matchup against Miami on Tuesday.

The Hawks guard sprained his ankle in the second quarter of the contest and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, the team announced.

An @emoryhealthcare injury update: Trae Young (right ankle sprain): Will not return pic.twitter.com/ks9IvwW6Ou — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) October 30, 2019

Trae Young hurts his ankle and helped off the court pic.twitter.com/yGqh3GgpJN — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) October 30, 2019

Young had to be helped off the court after tallying five points, two assists, and two rebounds in 11 minutes.

The 21-year-old finished second to Luka Doncic in last season’s Rookie of the Year race and is off to a great start in 2019.

He was named the Eastern Conference’s player of the week Monday after averaging 38.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 9.0 assists through Atlanta’s first two games.

Young leads a Hawks team with an abundance of young talent and his combination of playmaking and scoring will be critical to the team’s success.

Whether Young plays against the Heat in his team’s next game on Thursday remains to be seen.