NBA wrap: 76ers rally to knock off resurgent Hawks

Trae Young recently told a reporter that “the Atlanta Hawks will surprise everybody” this season.

That’s big talk for a player on a team that won only 29 games last season, but the Hawks have backed it up so far. They were 2-0 entering Monday’s home matchup with the favored 76ers, and they pushed the Eastern Conference title contenders to the buzzer before falling 105-103.

Joel Embiid hit a pair of free throws with just over 5 seconds remaining to seal the win as the 76ers rallied from eight points down in the final five minutes. Embiid led the way for Philadelphia with 36 points and 13 rebounds as the 76ers (3-0) remain the last unbeaten team in the East.

But the Hawks once again showed they are much improved from last year. Young had 25 points and nine assists, and John Collins (16 points, eight rebounds) and De’Andre Hunter (14 points, nine rebounds) played well.

De’Andre Hunter nailed a clutch 3-point shot off the assist from Vince Carter tonight. Hunter finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and the team’s best +/- at +10. The Hawks eventually lost 105-103, though. pic.twitter.com/7142Vwfmki — Bennett Conlin (@BennettConlin) October 29, 2019

The 76ers won this battle, but Young’s Hawks continue to be one of the surprises of the early season.

Studs of the Night

James Harden scored 40 points and Russell Westbrook scored 21 points and added 12 rebounds and nine assists to key a 116-112 over his old team, the Thunder.

Knicks forward Bobby Portis collected 28 points and 11 rebounds, with a plus-31 rating, in a 105-98 win over the Bulls.

Pistons forward Christian Wood had 19 points and 12 boards in 21 minutes off the bench in a 96-94 win over the Pacers.

Dud of the Night

JJ Redick hit only one of his 10 shots as the Pelicans fell to the Warriors.

Highlights

Brandon Ingram drives and extends for a big slam for the Pelicans.

Kawhi Leonard shows some nice touch around the basket here.

What’s Next?

Mavericks (2-1) at Nuggets (2-0) 9 p.m. ET — Young stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are off to hot starts for the Mavericks, both averaging more than 26 points per game, while the Nuggets have six players in double figures, led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.