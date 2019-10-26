Luka Doncic leads Mavericks past Pelicans with triple-double

Last year’s Rookie of the Year notched his ninth career triple-double with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Dallas improved to 2-0 Friday with a 123-116 victory over New Orleans, and it did so thanks to the continued excellence of Luka Doncic.

Last year’s Rookie of the Year notched his ninth career triple-double with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. No player in NBA history has recorded more career triple-doubles before age 21.

Doncic and the Mavericks trailed by 14 at the end of the first quarter, but he piled it on in the final three and sank some tough shots en route to the win.

THE BANK IS OPEN FOR LUKA pic.twitter.com/cIahXEtOmc — Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) October 26, 2019

Kristaps Porzingis also had a strong showing for Dallas with 24 points and an impressive five blocks.

The Pelicans were led by Brandon Ingram’s 25 points while Lonzo Ball, Derrick Favors, Josh Hart, and Frank Jackson also reached double-figures.

Dallas has playoff aspirations this year in a loaded Western Conference while New Orleans (0-2) has lost two close games and is looking to figure things out with its new group.

Studs of the Night

Damian Lillard tallied 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists as Portland topped Sacramento 122-112.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in Minnesota’s 121-99 win against Charlotte.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 28 points in the Thunder’s 97-85 loss to the Wizards.

Duds of the Night

Jrue Holiday made two of his 11 shot attempts against Dallas and finished with eight points.

Denver’s Monte Morris missed all six of his shot attempts against Phoenix and was held scoreless in his team’s 108-107 win.

Highlight

Damian Lillard still has unlimited range.

What’s Next?

Magic (1-0) at Hawks (1-0) 7:30 p.m. ET — These two up-and-coming teams in the Eastern Conference are loaded with young talent. Trae Young and company will face an Orlando team that made the playoffs last year and now has a budding Markelle Fultz at its disposal. It should make for a fun contest.