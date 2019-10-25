Draymond Green goes to locker room with first-quarter arm injury, returns to bench

On a play that didn’t look serious, Green was in obvious pain and had to go to the locker room.

The Warriors are already playing shorthanded with Klay Thompson out with a torn ACL, but now they may have to address another injury after Draymond Green appeared to get hurt in the first quarter of the team’s opener against the Clippers.

Golden State’s three-time All-Star suffered the injury on what looked like a nonchalant play.

He was setting a high screen for Stephen Curry when Clippers guard Patrick Beverley flashed across him and rubbed his arm.

Green started shaking out his arm and grimacing in pain quickly after.

Draymond Green appeared to injure shoulder while setting a screen, couldn’t lift his right arm on defense pic.twitter.com/yEKgM7Lws7 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 25, 2019

Green was later seen on the bench being worked on by trainers. He was in obvious pain when they treating his right arm.

Draymond is in a lot of pain pic.twitter.com/j944hHQmQr — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 25, 2019

He was later taken to the locker room.

Green returned to the bench for the final seconds of the opening quarter with his right elbow wrapped up.

The TNT broadcast reported his injury as a “right-elbow contusion.”