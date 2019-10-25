Suns’ Deandre Ayton suspended 25 games for positive test for diuretic

The NBPA is already planning on appealing the suspension on the basis that Ayton took the substance unintentionally.

The 2018 No. 1 pick got handed a lengthy suspension.

Suns center Deandre Ayton is out for 25 games after testing positive test for a diuretic, the NBA announced Thursday.

NBA announces Ayton suspension. pic.twitter.com/Pk8LpYLyc8 — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) October 25, 2019

The NBPA is already planning arbitration to reduce or rescind the penalty entirely due to Ayton allegedly unintentionally taking the drug, according to ESPN.

The NBPA is already preparing arbitration case to reduce or rescind penalty, based on belief positive test falls under CBA provision of ‘unintentional ingestion’, league sources tell ESPN. Ayton was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. https://t.co/UM34cCc3Ol — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 25, 2019

The news of Ayton’s absence means the No. 1 and No. 2 picks from the 2018 NBA Draft would be out for at least a month and possibly more to start the year.

According to The Athletic, Marvin Bagley III suffered a broken thumb in the Kings’ loss to the Suns on Wednesday. He could miss four to six weeks.

Ayton scored 18 points and added 11 rebounds in Phoenix’s season-opening win.

He was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie team last year.