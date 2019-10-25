Sacramento Kings’ Marvin Bagley III will miss weeks with broken thumb, report says

Marvin Bagley III posted a double-double in the Kings’ season-opening loss to the Suns

The Kings have lost a big piece of their young core.

Forward Marvin Bagley III has a fractured right thumb and will miss four to six weeks, according to The Athletic.

Kings‘ Marvin Bagley III will miss four-to-six weeks with a fractured right thumb. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 24, 2019

Bagley scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds in a season-opening loss to the Suns.

He was the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, behind only Deandre Ayton who plays for Phoenix.

Harry Giles and Bagley were expected to form Sacramento’s frontcourt to start this season, but the Kings will have to wait more than a month now to see how the two can play together in new coach Luke Walton’s system.