Tacko Fall injury update: Celtics rookie (concussion) expects to return ‘real soon’

Fall also revealed the cause of his concussion that sidelined him for the team’s opener in Philadelphia.

Celtics rookie Tacko Fall might be making his NBA regular-season debut in the near future.

Fall has been in the league’s concussion protocol since Saturday but thinks he’ll be cleared to play “real soon.”

While speaking with MassLive before the Celtic’s 107-93 loss to the Sixers on Wednesday, Fall also revealed the cause of his concussion. Fall, who is 7-foot-6, said he hit his head on a low ceiling while washing his hands at the team’s practice facility on Friday.

He apparently didn’t think anything of it, but said he woke up Saturday and “wasn’t feeling well,” and that’s what prompted the team to place him in concussion protocol.

Fall recently agreed to a two-way deal with the Celtics. He initially signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Boston after going undrafted in June.

The Celtics (0-1) host the Raptors (1-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.