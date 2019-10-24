Heat’s Jimmy Butler (personal reasons) to miss season opener vs. Grizzlies

The Heat’s big free-agent acquisition will miss Wednesday’s game due to personal reasons.

Miami fans will have to wait a bit to see Jimmy Butler in action this season.

Butler will miss the Heat’s season opener vs. the Grizzlies due to personal reasons, the team announced Wednesday.

#MEMveMIA UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (personal reasons) will not play in tonight’s game vs the Grizzlies. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 23, 2019

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra says “everything is fine” regarding Butler’s situation and that “it’s all good,” via The Associated Press.

Spo stresses “everything’s fine” with Jimmy Butler. “It’s all good,” Spo says. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 23, 2019

The 30-year-old inked a four-year, $140 million deal with Miami after coming over in a sign-and-trade from Philadelphia this offseason.

Last season, Butler was traded from the Timberwolves to the Sixers just 10 games into the season after he voiced his displeasure with the Minnesota front office. In 65 games with Minnesota and Philadelphia, the Marquette product averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Miami opens its season against Memphis on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.