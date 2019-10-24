Kyrie Irving drops 50 in Nets debut; Celtics fall in first game of Kemba Walker era

The Nets fell in overtime to the Timberwolves in Kyrie Irving’s debut while the Celtics were dispatched easily by the 76ers.

Kyrie Irving’s impact was felt in two cities Wednesday.

Irving scored 50 points on 17-of-33 shooting in his Nets debut, but Brooklyn fell to the Timberwolves in overtime 127-126.

Then in Philadelphia, in the first Celtics game without Kyrie Irving on the roster in two years, Boston fell to the 76ers 107-93.

Kemba Walker scored 12 points on 4-of-18 shooting and 1-of-6 shooting from beyond the 3-point line.

It looks like it’s going to take some time for both organizations to adjust to the Irving effect.

Studs of the Night

PJ Washington set a Hornets rookie record by making seven 3-pointers in Charlotte’s 126-125 win over the Bulls. He also had 27 points in his NBA debut.

Andre Drummond had 32 points, 23 rebounds and four blocks in the Pistons’ 119-110 win over the Pacers.

Duds of the Night

Pacers guard Aaron Holiday scored zero points on 0-of-6 shooting and 0-of-1 shooting from beyond the 3-point line. That’s probably the reason he only played seven minutes.

Highlight

Markelle Fultz’s career with the Magic is off to a good start after a 94-85 win over the Cavaliers. He also threw one down in transition.

What’s Next

Bucks (0-0) at Rockets (0-0) 8 p.m. ET, TNT — It’s Russell Westbrook’s Rockets debut and now we get to see how he will work with James Harden. The two played together in Oklahoma City, but their usage rates weren’t nearly as high then as they are now. Oh, and we’ll see how Giannis Antetokounmpo’s shot has improved and if he’ll be more willing to shoot from beyond the arc.