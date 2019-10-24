Nicolas Batum injury update: Hornets guard breaks finger in win vs. Bulls, report says

The 30-year-old reportedly fractured his middle finger during the Hornets’ win over the Bulls on Wednesday.

The Hornets kicked off their season with a victory over the Bulls on Wednesday, but lost one of their key players in the process.

Charlotte’s Nicolas Batum broke his middle finger during the team’s 126-125 win over Chicago, according to The Athletic.

Charlotte Hornets forward Nicolas Batum has suffered a broken middle finger in his hand, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 24, 2019

Batum was expected to be one of Charlotte’s go-to scorers this season after Kemba Walker left for Boston in free agency this summer.

The 30-year-old came off the bench and played just 11 minutes in Wednesday’s win before exiting the game due to the injury. He recorded zero points, four rebounds and two assists.

Charlotte hosts Minnesota on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.