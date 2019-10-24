Clippers’ Patrick Beverley fined $25K for throwing ball into crowd during win vs. Lakers

Beverley tossed the ball into the crowd moments after the Clippers’ win over the Lakers on Tuesday.

After the Clipper’s 112-102 victory over the Lakers on Tuesday, Patrick Beverley decided to toss the ball in celebration into the crowd.

On Wednesday, the NBA announced Beverley’s been fined $25,000 for tossing the ball.

Clippers guard Pat Beverley has been fined $25,000 by NBA for throwing ball into the crowd Tuesday night against the Lakers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 23, 2019

The incident in question can be seen here. Beverley tosses the ball underhand into the crowd as the final buzzer sounds at the end of the game. While it’s clear the 31-year-old wasn’t attempting to harm anyone in the crowd, the league still found the action egregious enough to fine him.

Beverley’s known around the league as a hard-nosed, in-your-face defender, but doesn’t have a significant history when it comes to fines or suspensions.

In Tuesday’s win, Beverley had two points, 10 rebounds and six assists on 1-of-7 shooting.

The Arkansas product re-signed with the Clippers in the offseason on a three-year deal for just under $40 million.