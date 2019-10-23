Blake Griffin injury update: Pistons forward (hamstring, knee) targeting season debut in November

The six-time All-Star averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists last year while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc.

Blake Griffin won’t play for Detroit at all this month.

The Pistons forward is dealing with left hamstring and posterior knee soreness that will continue to be evaluated as he targets an early-November debut, according to ESPN.

The Pistons announced Blake Griffin will not travel to Indiana while continuing a treatment and conditioning regimen for left hamstring and posterior knee soreness. He will be re-evaluated for a return to action the first week of November. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) October 22, 2019

He will not travel with his team to Indiana for its Oct. 23 season opener so he can continue receiving treatment while conditioning his body.

Griffin’s health will be crucial to Detroit’s success this year and is coming off an impressive 2018-19.

The six-time All-Star averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists last year while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc en route to the Pistons’ eighth-seeded finish in the Western Conference.

But he burned out when the postseason rolled around and was only able to appear in two postseason games as the Bucks swept his team in the first round.

Griffin underwent knee surgery over the summer and Detroit is being cautious with how it handles him in 2019-20.