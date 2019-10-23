Canada, home to the champion Raptors and a country that saw a record six players taken in the 2019 NBA Draft 2019, tops the list with 16.
More than 100 international players from more than three dozen countries and one U.S. territory are on NBA opening night rosters for the sixth consecutive season, the NBA announced Tuesday.
To start 2018-19, 108 international players from 38 countries and Puerto Rico will be on rosters, five shy of the record 113 international players in 2016-17 and four short of 42 countries and Puerto Rico represented in 2017-18.
Canada, home to the defending champion Raptors and a country that saw a record six players selected in the 2019 NBA Draft 2019, tops the list with 16 players, a record for a single country for opening night rosters. Canada is followed, in order, by Australia (nine), France (eight), Croatia (seven) and Serbia (six).
The Mavericks have an NBA-high seven international players, followed by the Suns and 76ers with six and the Grizzlies, Thunder, Spurs, Kings, Raptors, Jazz and Wizards with five.
In addition to the 108 international players on 2019-20 opening-night rosters, there are a record 11 international players from eight countries on “two-way” contracts.
A record 30 former Basketball Without Borders campers are on opening-night rosters, surpassing the previous record of 28 set last season.
The NBA’s 74th season begins Tuesday with a doubleheader on TNT: Pelicans at Raptors at 8 p.m. ET and Lakers vs. Clippers at 10:30 p.m.
The full list of international players on 2019-20 opening-night rosters (active and inactive):
|Country
|Player
|NBA team
|Angola
|Bruno Fernando
|Atlanta Hawks
|Australia
|Aron Baynes
|Phoenix Suns
|Australia
|Jonah Bolden
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Australia
|Ryan Broekhoff
|Dallas Mavericks
|Australia
|Matthew Dellavedova
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Australia
|Dante Exum
|Utah Jazz
|Australia
|Joe Ingles
|Utah Jazz
|Australia
|Kyrie Irving
|Brooklyn Nets
|Australia
|Patty Mills
|San Antonio Spurs
|Australia
|Ben Simmons
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Austria
|Jakob Poeltl
|San Antonio Spurs
|Bahamas
|Buddy Hield
|Sacramento Kings
|Bahamas
|Deandre Ayton*
|Phoenix Suns
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Dzanan Musa
|Brooklyn Nets
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Jusuf Nurkić
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Brazil
|Bruno Caboclo*
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Brazil
|Cristiano Felicio
|Chicago Bulls
|Brazil
|Raul Neto
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Brazil
|Nene
|Houston Rockets
|Cameroon
|Joel Embiid*
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Cameroon
|Pascal Siakam*
|Toronto Raptors
|Canada
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Canada
|RJ Barrett*
|New York Knicks
|Canada
|Khem Birch
|Orlando Magic
|Canada
|Chris Boucher
|Toronto Raptors
|Canada
|Ignas Brazdeikis*
|New York Knicks
|Canada
|Dillon Brooks
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Canada
|Brandon Clarke
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Canada
|Cory Joseph
|Sacramento Kings
|Canada
|Mfiondu Kabengele
|LA Clippers
|Canada
|Trey Lyles
|San Antonio Spurs
|Canada
|Jamal Murray*
|Denver Nuggets
|Canada
|Kelly Olynyk*
|Miami Heat
|Canada
|Dwight Powell
|Dallas Mavericks
|Canada
|Tristan Thompson
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Canada
|Andrew Wiggins
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Canada
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander*
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Croatia
|Luka Šamanić*
|San Antonio Spurs
|Croatia
|Dragan Bender*
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Croatia
|Bojan Bogdanović
|Utah Jazz
|Croatia
|Mario Hezonja
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Croatia
|Dario Šarić*
|Phoenix Suns
|Croatia
|Ante Žižić*
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Croatia
|Ivica Zubac
|LA Clippers
|Czech Republic
|Tomáš Satoranský*
|Chicago Bulls
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|Bismack Biyombo
|Charlotte Hornets
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|Emmanuel Mudiay
|Utah Jazz
|Dominican Republic
|Al Horford
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Egypt
|Abdel Nader
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Finland
|Lauri Markkanen*
|Chicago Bulls
|France
|Nicolas Batum*
|Charlotte Hornets
|France
|Sekou Doumbouya*
|Detroit Pistons
|France
|Evan Fournier
|Orlando Magic
|France
|Rudy Gobert
|Utah Jazz
|France
|Ian Mahinmi
|Washington Wizards
|France
|Frank Ntilikina*
|New York Knicks
|France
|Vincent Poirier
|Boston Celtics
|France
|Élie Okobo
|Phoenix Suns
|Georgia
|Goga Bitadze*
|Indiana Pacers
|Germany
|Isaac Bonga*
|Washington Wizards
|Germany
|Maxi Kleber
|Dallas Mavericks
|Germany
|Dennis Schröder
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Germany
|Daniel Theis
|Boston Celtics
|Germany
|Moritz Wagner
|Washington Wizards
|Greece
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Greece
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Haiti
|Skal Labissière
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Italy
|Marco Belinelli*
|San Antonio Spurs
|Italy
|Danilo Gallinari*
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Italy
|Nicolò Melli
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Japan
|Rui Hachimura*
|Washington Wizards
|Latvia
|Davis Bertans
|Washington Wizards
|Latvia
|Kristaps Porziņģis
|Dallas Mavericks
|Latvia
|Rodions Kurucs
|Brooklyn Nets
|Lithuania
|Domantas Sabonis
|Indiana Pacers
|Lithuania
|Jonas Valančiūnas*
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Mali
|Cheick Diallo
|Phoenix Suns
|Montenegro
|Nikola Vučević
|Orlando Magic
|New Zealand
|Steven Adams
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Nigeria
|Josh Okogie
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Puerto Rico
|J.J. Barea
|Dallas Mavericks
|Republic of the Congo
|Serge Ibaka
|Toronto Raptors
|Senegal
|Gorgui Dieng*
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Serbia
|Nemanja Bjelica
|Sacramento Kings
|Serbia
|Bogdan Bogdanović
|Sacramento Kings
|Serbia
|Marko Gudurić
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Serbia
|Nikola Jokić
|Denver Nuggets
|Serbia
|Boban Marjanović
|Dallas Mavericks
|Serbia
|Alen Smailagić
|Golden State Warriors
|Slovenia
|Vlatko Čančar
|Denver Nuggets
|Slovenia
|Goran Dragić
|Miami Heat
|Slovenia
|Luka Dončić
|Dallas Mavericks
|South Sudan
|Thon Maker*
|Detroit Pistons
|South Sudan
|Wenyen Gabriel
|Sacramento Kings
|Spain
|Pau Gasol
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Spain
|Marc Gasol*
|Toronto Raptors
|Spain
|Juancho Hernangómez
|Denver Nuggets
|Spain
|Willy Hernangómez*
|Charlotte Hornets
|Spain
|Ricky Rubio
|Phoenix Suns
|Switzerland
|Clint Capela
|Houston Rockets
|Switzerland
|Thabo Sefolosha
|Houston Rockets
|Turkey
|Ersan Ilyasova
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Turkey
|Enes Kanter*
|Boston Celtics
|Turkey
|Furkan Korkmaz
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Turkey
|Cedi Osman
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Ukraine
|Alex Len
|Atlanta Hawks
|Ukraine
|Svi Mykhailiuk
|Detroit Pistons
|United Kingdom
|OG Anunoby
|Toronto Raptors
*Former Basketball Without Borders camper