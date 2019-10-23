NBA |

2019-20 NBA rosters include 108 international players from 38 countries, territories

RJ Barrett

Canada, home to the champion Raptors and a country that saw a record six players taken in the 2019 NBA Draft 2019, tops the list with 16.

More than 100 international players from more than three dozen countries and one U.S. territory are on NBA opening night rosters for the sixth consecutive season, the NBA announced Tuesday.

To start 2018-19, 108 international players from 38 countries and Puerto Rico will be on rosters, five shy of the record 113 international players in 2016-17 and four short of 42 countries and Puerto Rico represented in 2017-18.

Canada, home to the defending champion Raptors and a country that saw a record six players selected in the 2019 NBA Draft 2019, tops the list with 16 players, a record for a single country for opening night rosters. Canada is followed, in order, by Australia (nine), France (eight), Croatia (seven) and Serbia (six).

The Mavericks have an NBA-high seven international players, followed by the Suns and 76ers with six and the Grizzlies, Thunder, Spurs, Kings, Raptors, Jazz and Wizards with five.

In addition to the 108 international players on 2019-20 opening-night rosters, there are a record 11 international players from eight countries on “two-way” contracts.

A record 30 former Basketball Without Borders  campers are on opening-night rosters, surpassing the previous record of 28 set last season.

The NBA’s 74th season begins Tuesday with a doubleheader on TNT: Pelicans at Raptors at 8 p.m. ET and Lakers vs. Clippers at 10:30 p.m.

The full list of international players on 2019-20 opening-night rosters (active and inactive):

Country Player NBA team
Angola Bruno Fernando Atlanta Hawks
Australia Aron Baynes Phoenix Suns
Australia Jonah Bolden Philadelphia 76ers
Australia Ryan Broekhoff Dallas Mavericks
Australia Matthew Dellavedova Cleveland Cavaliers
Australia Dante Exum Utah Jazz
Australia Joe Ingles Utah Jazz
Australia Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets
Australia Patty Mills San Antonio Spurs
Australia Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers
Austria Jakob Poeltl San Antonio Spurs
Bahamas Buddy Hield Sacramento Kings
Bahamas Deandre Ayton* Phoenix Suns
Bosnia and Herzegovina Dzanan Musa Brooklyn Nets
Bosnia and Herzegovina Jusuf Nurkić Portland Trail Blazers
Brazil Bruno Caboclo* Memphis Grizzlies
Brazil Cristiano Felicio Chicago Bulls
Brazil Raul Neto Philadelphia 76ers
Brazil Nene Houston Rockets
Cameroon Joel Embiid* Philadelphia 76ers
Cameroon Pascal Siakam* Toronto Raptors
Canada Nickeil Alexander-Walker New Orleans Pelicans
Canada RJ Barrett* New York Knicks
Canada Khem Birch Orlando Magic
Canada Chris Boucher Toronto Raptors
Canada Ignas Brazdeikis* New York Knicks
Canada Dillon Brooks Memphis Grizzlies
Canada Brandon Clarke Memphis Grizzlies
Canada Cory Joseph Sacramento Kings
Canada Mfiondu Kabengele LA Clippers
Canada Trey Lyles San Antonio Spurs
Canada Jamal Murray* Denver Nuggets
Canada Kelly Olynyk* Miami Heat
Canada Dwight Powell Dallas Mavericks
Canada Tristan Thompson Cleveland Cavaliers
Canada Andrew Wiggins Minnesota Timberwolves
Canada Shai Gilgeous-Alexander* Oklahoma City Thunder
Croatia Luka Šamanić* San Antonio Spurs
Croatia Dragan Bender* Milwaukee Bucks
Croatia Bojan Bogdanović Utah Jazz
Croatia Mario Hezonja Portland Trail Blazers
Croatia Dario Šarić* Phoenix Suns
Croatia Ante Žižić* Cleveland Cavaliers
Croatia Ivica Zubac LA Clippers
Czech Republic Tomáš Satoranský* Chicago Bulls
Democratic Republic of the Congo Bismack Biyombo Charlotte Hornets
Democratic Republic of the Congo Emmanuel Mudiay Utah Jazz
Dominican Republic Al Horford Philadelphia 76ers
Egypt Abdel Nader Oklahoma City Thunder
Finland Lauri Markkanen* Chicago Bulls
France Nicolas Batum* Charlotte Hornets
France Sekou Doumbouya* Detroit Pistons
France Evan Fournier Orlando Magic
France Rudy Gobert Utah Jazz
France Ian Mahinmi Washington Wizards
France Frank Ntilikina* New York Knicks
France Vincent Poirier Boston Celtics
France Élie Okobo Phoenix Suns
Georgia Goga Bitadze* Indiana Pacers
Germany Isaac Bonga* Washington Wizards
Germany Maxi Kleber Dallas Mavericks
Germany Dennis Schröder Oklahoma City Thunder
Germany Daniel Theis Boston Celtics
Germany Moritz Wagner Washington Wizards
Greece Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks
Greece Thanasis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks
Haiti Skal Labissière Portland Trail Blazers
Italy Marco Belinelli* San Antonio Spurs
Italy Danilo Gallinari* Oklahoma City Thunder
Italy Nicolò Melli New Orleans Pelicans
Japan Rui Hachimura* Washington Wizards
Latvia Davis Bertans Washington Wizards
Latvia Kristaps Porziņģis Dallas Mavericks
Latvia Rodions Kurucs Brooklyn Nets
Lithuania Domantas Sabonis Indiana Pacers
Lithuania Jonas Valančiūnas* Memphis Grizzlies
Mali Cheick Diallo Phoenix Suns
Montenegro Nikola Vučević Orlando Magic
New Zealand Steven Adams Oklahoma City Thunder
Nigeria Josh Okogie Minnesota Timberwolves
Puerto Rico J.J. Barea Dallas Mavericks
Republic of the Congo Serge Ibaka Toronto Raptors
Senegal Gorgui Dieng* Minnesota Timberwolves
Serbia Nemanja Bjelica Sacramento Kings
Serbia Bogdan Bogdanović Sacramento Kings
Serbia Marko Gudurić Memphis Grizzlies
Serbia Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets
Serbia Boban Marjanović Dallas Mavericks
Serbia Alen Smailagić Golden State Warriors
Slovenia Vlatko Čančar Denver Nuggets
Slovenia Goran Dragić Miami Heat
Slovenia Luka Dončić Dallas Mavericks
South Sudan Thon Maker* Detroit Pistons
South Sudan Wenyen Gabriel Sacramento Kings
Spain Pau Gasol Portland Trail Blazers
Spain Marc Gasol* Toronto Raptors
Spain Juancho Hernangómez Denver Nuggets
Spain Willy Hernangómez* Charlotte Hornets
Spain Ricky Rubio Phoenix Suns
Switzerland Clint Capela Houston Rockets
Switzerland Thabo Sefolosha Houston Rockets
Turkey Ersan Ilyasova Milwaukee Bucks
Turkey Enes Kanter* Boston Celtics
Turkey Furkan Korkmaz Philadelphia 76ers
Turkey Cedi Osman Cleveland Cavaliers
Ukraine Alex Len Atlanta Hawks
Ukraine Svi Mykhailiuk Detroit Pistons
United Kingdom OG Anunoby Toronto Raptors

*Former Basketball Without Borders camper

Comments