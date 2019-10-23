Canada, home to the champion Raptors and a country that saw a record six players taken in the 2019 NBA Draft 2019, tops the list with 16.

More than 100 international players from more than three dozen countries and one U.S. territory are on NBA opening night rosters for the sixth consecutive season, the NBA announced Tuesday.

To start 2018-19, 108 international players from 38 countries and Puerto Rico will be on rosters, five shy of the record 113 international players in 2016-17 and four short of 42 countries and Puerto Rico represented in 2017-18.

Canada, home to the defending champion Raptors and a country that saw a record six players selected in the 2019 NBA Draft 2019, tops the list with 16 players, a record for a single country for opening night rosters. Canada is followed, in order, by Australia (nine), France (eight), Croatia (seven) and Serbia (six).

The Mavericks have an NBA-high seven international players, followed by the Suns and 76ers with six and the Grizzlies, Thunder, Spurs, Kings, Raptors, Jazz and Wizards with five.

In addition to the 108 international players on 2019-20 opening-night rosters, there are a record 11 international players from eight countries on “two-way” contracts.

A record 30 former Basketball Without Borders campers are on opening-night rosters, surpassing the previous record of 28 set last season.

The NBA’s 74th season begins Tuesday with a doubleheader on TNT: Pelicans at Raptors at 8 p.m. ET and Lakers vs. Clippers at 10:30 p.m.

The full list of international players on 2019-20 opening-night rosters (active and inactive):

Country Player NBA team Angola Bruno Fernando Atlanta Hawks Australia Aron Baynes Phoenix Suns Australia Jonah Bolden Philadelphia 76ers Australia Ryan Broekhoff Dallas Mavericks Australia Matthew Dellavedova Cleveland Cavaliers Australia Dante Exum Utah Jazz Australia Joe Ingles Utah Jazz Australia Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets Australia Patty Mills San Antonio Spurs Australia Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers Austria Jakob Poeltl San Antonio Spurs Bahamas Buddy Hield Sacramento Kings Bahamas Deandre Ayton* Phoenix Suns Bosnia and Herzegovina Dzanan Musa Brooklyn Nets Bosnia and Herzegovina Jusuf Nurkić Portland Trail Blazers Brazil Bruno Caboclo* Memphis Grizzlies Brazil Cristiano Felicio Chicago Bulls Brazil Raul Neto Philadelphia 76ers Brazil Nene Houston Rockets Cameroon Joel Embiid* Philadelphia 76ers Cameroon Pascal Siakam* Toronto Raptors Canada Nickeil Alexander-Walker New Orleans Pelicans Canada RJ Barrett* New York Knicks Canada Khem Birch Orlando Magic Canada Chris Boucher Toronto Raptors Canada Ignas Brazdeikis* New York Knicks Canada Dillon Brooks Memphis Grizzlies Canada Brandon Clarke Memphis Grizzlies Canada Cory Joseph Sacramento Kings Canada Mfiondu Kabengele LA Clippers Canada Trey Lyles San Antonio Spurs Canada Jamal Murray* Denver Nuggets Canada Kelly Olynyk* Miami Heat Canada Dwight Powell Dallas Mavericks Canada Tristan Thompson Cleveland Cavaliers Canada Andrew Wiggins Minnesota Timberwolves Canada Shai Gilgeous-Alexander* Oklahoma City Thunder Croatia Luka Šamanić* San Antonio Spurs Croatia Dragan Bender* Milwaukee Bucks Croatia Bojan Bogdanović Utah Jazz Croatia Mario Hezonja Portland Trail Blazers Croatia Dario Šarić* Phoenix Suns Croatia Ante Žižić* Cleveland Cavaliers Croatia Ivica Zubac LA Clippers Czech Republic Tomáš Satoranský* Chicago Bulls Democratic Republic of the Congo Bismack Biyombo Charlotte Hornets Democratic Republic of the Congo Emmanuel Mudiay Utah Jazz Dominican Republic Al Horford Philadelphia 76ers Egypt Abdel Nader Oklahoma City Thunder Finland Lauri Markkanen* Chicago Bulls France Nicolas Batum* Charlotte Hornets France Sekou Doumbouya* Detroit Pistons France Evan Fournier Orlando Magic France Rudy Gobert Utah Jazz France Ian Mahinmi Washington Wizards France Frank Ntilikina* New York Knicks France Vincent Poirier Boston Celtics France Élie Okobo Phoenix Suns Georgia Goga Bitadze* Indiana Pacers Germany Isaac Bonga* Washington Wizards Germany Maxi Kleber Dallas Mavericks Germany Dennis Schröder Oklahoma City Thunder Germany Daniel Theis Boston Celtics Germany Moritz Wagner Washington Wizards Greece Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Greece Thanasis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Haiti Skal Labissière Portland Trail Blazers Italy Marco Belinelli* San Antonio Spurs Italy Danilo Gallinari* Oklahoma City Thunder Italy Nicolò Melli New Orleans Pelicans Japan Rui Hachimura* Washington Wizards Latvia Davis Bertans Washington Wizards Latvia Kristaps Porziņģis Dallas Mavericks Latvia Rodions Kurucs Brooklyn Nets Lithuania Domantas Sabonis Indiana Pacers Lithuania Jonas Valančiūnas* Memphis Grizzlies Mali Cheick Diallo Phoenix Suns Montenegro Nikola Vučević Orlando Magic New Zealand Steven Adams Oklahoma City Thunder Nigeria Josh Okogie Minnesota Timberwolves Puerto Rico J.J. Barea Dallas Mavericks Republic of the Congo Serge Ibaka Toronto Raptors Senegal Gorgui Dieng* Minnesota Timberwolves Serbia Nemanja Bjelica Sacramento Kings Serbia Bogdan Bogdanović Sacramento Kings Serbia Marko Gudurić Memphis Grizzlies Serbia Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets Serbia Boban Marjanović Dallas Mavericks Serbia Alen Smailagić Golden State Warriors Slovenia Vlatko Čančar Denver Nuggets Slovenia Goran Dragić Miami Heat Slovenia Luka Dončić Dallas Mavericks South Sudan Thon Maker* Detroit Pistons South Sudan Wenyen Gabriel Sacramento Kings Spain Pau Gasol Portland Trail Blazers Spain Marc Gasol* Toronto Raptors Spain Juancho Hernangómez Denver Nuggets Spain Willy Hernangómez* Charlotte Hornets Spain Ricky Rubio Phoenix Suns Switzerland Clint Capela Houston Rockets Switzerland Thabo Sefolosha Houston Rockets Turkey Ersan Ilyasova Milwaukee Bucks Turkey Enes Kanter* Boston Celtics Turkey Furkan Korkmaz Philadelphia 76ers Turkey Cedi Osman Cleveland Cavaliers Ukraine Alex Len Atlanta Hawks Ukraine Svi Mykhailiuk Detroit Pistons United Kingdom OG Anunoby Toronto Raptors

*Former Basketball Without Borders camper