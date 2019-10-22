Michael Jordan calls Stephen Curry ‘a great player, not a Hall of Famer yet’

Jordan, now 56, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009 after he earned six championships, six Finals MVPs and five league MVPs.

Michael Jordan admitted he doesn’t think Stephen Curry is a Hall of Fame player yet, though he still gave the Warriors star credit for being “great.”

Several years ago Jordan said he would pick Scottie Pippen, Magic Johnson, Hakeem Olajuwon and James Worthy to play alongside him as an unbeatable team in any pickup game. He was asked if he would stick with that selection in a wide-ranging interview with Craig Melvin on “Today.” But Jordan said he wouldn’t change those picks — not even for Curry.

“I’m going in the trenches. I played against and with all these guys,” Jordan said. “I’m going with who I know. Every single night, their responsibility to go out there and represent greatness, every single night.”

Melvin asked: “So Steph Curry shouldn’t be offended when he watches this?”

“I hope not. He’s still a great player. Not a Hall of Famer yet, though,” Jordan said with a smile. “He’s not.”

Curry, 31, is a two-time MVP and a three-time NBA champion after he was selected by the Warriors with the seventh overall pick in the 2009 draft. He has averaged 23.5 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game throughout his 10-year career.

Jordan, now 56, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009 after he earned six championships, six NBA Finals MVPs and five league MVPs. He also made 14 All-Star appearances in his 15-year career. The Bulls took Jordan with the No. 3 overall pick in 1984, and he went on to play 13 seasons over two stints before spending two years with the Wizards.

The Warriors open the regular season Thursday against the Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET.

