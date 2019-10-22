Nets sign forward Taurean Prince to 2-year extension

Acquired from the Hawks in July, Prince led the Nets in scoring in the preseason.

The Nets have signed 6-8 forward Taurean Prince to a multi-year extension, the team announced Monday.

OFFICIAL: The Nets have signed @taureanprince to a multi-year contract extension. 📝 pic.twitter.com/EuoyHNLQDn — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 21, 2019

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but ESPN reports the two-year deal is worth $29 million.

A first-round pick by the Hawks in 2016, Prince came to the Nets in the offseason via a trade.

He averaged 11.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 25.5 minutes per game his first three seasons. Prince led the Nets in scoring this preseason (16.8 ppg) while knocking down an impressive 69.6% (16-of-23 shots) from 3-point range. He is a career 38% shooter from behind the line.

“Taurean is an athletic frontcourt player who brings defensive toughness and versatility to our team, and we believe he’ll be a strong fit …,” Nets General Manager Sean Marks said at the time of the trade.