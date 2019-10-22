Celtics, Jaylen Brown agree to massive 4-year, $115M extension, report says

Brown’s agent, Jason Glushon, told ESPN that his client signed the extension Monday

Jaylen Brown will be in Boston for the forseeable future.

The Celtics and the forward signed a four-year, $115 million extension, Brown’s agent, Jason Glushon, told ESPN.

According to the report, Glushon and Celtics general manager Danny Ainge spent the weekend in Boston negotiating the deal. Brown is part of the 2016 class that could sign rookie extension deals prior to a 6 p.m. ET Monday deadline.

It’s the first time since 2009 that Ainge has signed off on such an extension. The last time he did so was with Rajon Rondo.

Brown was the No. 3 overall pick out of California in that draft. He averaged 13 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 74 games last season.

He also was a starter for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup over the summer.