Pistons waiving Joe Johnson, report says

Detroit won’t carry Joe Johnson into the regular season.

The Pistons have decided to wave the 38-year-old wing after bringing him to training camp on a non-guaranteed deal, according to ESPN.

Johnson had come to Pistons camp with a non-guaranteed contract. Pistons deciding to use roster spots for Christian Wood and continued development of young guard Khryi Thomas. https://t.co/xeHcJvD0QA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2019

Johnson garnered interest from several teams this summer — including the 76ers, Clippers, Bucks, Pelicans, and Nuggets — after setting nets ablaze en route to an MVP campaign in the BIG3.

But it appears the seven-time All-Star couldn’t cut it on a Detroit team with plenty of young talent it wants to develop.

Johnson has career averages of 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He has spent time with the Rockets, Celtics, Suns, Hawks, Nets, Heat, and Jazz over the course of 17 NBA seasons.

Detroit will face Indiana Oct. 23 in its 2019-20 season opener.