NBA preview 2019-20: Eastern Conference teams on the rise, fall, Rookie of the Year, predicted finish

For the second consecutive season, a basketball titan has fled from the Eastern Conference to Los Angeles. Kawhi Leonard’s departure from the Raptors has helped maintain parity in the NBA’s weaker conference, and a new team could rise to prominence and steal champion Toronto’s spotlight.

Some franchises have had postseason success and are a step away from making an NBA Finals appearance while others are undergoing complete rebuilds.

All this will make for some exciting team and individual battles in 2019-20, and here’s what we think you can expect this season.

NBA Eastern Conference preview 2019-20

Team on the rise

76ers — Philadelphia was just a few bounces from defeating Toronto and advancing to the Eastern Conference finals last year, and the Sixers made some major moves over the offseason that could help them make the championship series this year. They added one of the players most adept at guarding Joel Embiid by adding often underrated Al Horford to their frontcourt rotation in free agency. Philly also added a talented wing defender in 6-6 Josh Richardson, giving an already tremendously lanky team even more size.

76ers starters could very well be the best defensive unit in the league. But Philadelphia also has added another specialist coming off the bench in 2019 first-rounder Matisse Thybulle, who has averaged 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per 36 minutes in five preseason appearances, per NBA.com.

Philadelphia could also have much more offensive upside, despite losing JJ Redick in free agency this summer. One of the team’s main problems has been spacing because of Ben Simmons’ reluctance to shoot the ball outside the paint, but he’s shown more confidence firing from range in preseason play.

The 76ers have one of the most dominant post players in basketball in Embiid, a freakish 6-10 point guard with dazzling ball skills in Simmons and tons of room for growth. This could be a breakout year for the 76ers.

Team on the slide

Hornets — Charlotte was actually respectable in conference play last season and finished ninth in the standings — just two games back from the eighth-seeded Pistons. But losing its lone All-Star, Kemba Walker, will do some damage. It’s just unclear what the Hornets can do to turn things around, as there are quite a few questions they need to answer.

First, Terry Rozier will have big shoes to fill as he steps into Charlotte’s starting point guard spot. Replacing an All-NBA talent is no simple task, and Rozier will have a lot to prove as the first offensive option on a team for the first time in his pro career. Then there’s the young core. The Hornets used a first-round pick on PJ Washington in the 2019 draft, but are also “trending” toward starting Miles Bridges at that position. Marvin Williams logged 75 starts at the 4 last year while Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and a deteriorating Nicolas Batum also split time there. The jury is out on Dwayne Bacon, Malik Monk, and Devonte’ Graham yet, but every decent team in the Eastern Conference will have more consistent rotational pieces.

It’s unlikely Charlotte will be able to move Batum’s and Bismack Biyombo’s undesirable contracts, so there’s not much flexibility to acquire assets for the future. The Hornets have basically no shot at landing a big-name free agent, so they’ll need to be bad enough to get some top-tier draft picks to avoid remaining a middling franchise just outside of the playoff picture.

MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks — Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team to the best record (60-22) in basketball last year and essentially has his supporting pieces returning for 2019-20 — save for Malcolm Brogdon. Each year, Antetokounmpo adds to his bag of tricks, and a step up from the 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds on 57.8% shooting certainly would be something. Whether it’s shooting, playmaking or handling the ball that he improves, it’ll make him more dangerous. He’ll continue to be a nightmare for opposing teams moving forward and will have plenty of eyes watching his development entering year seven.

Rookie of the Year

Ja Morant, Grizzlies — Few rookies will handle the ball as much as Ja Morant will this season, and that’s reason enough to believe he has a good shot at competing for Rookie of the Year. Morant will be Memphis’ floor general from Day 1 and basically be handed the keys to the offense. He’s done a great job so far, tallying 7.3 assists per contest in preseason play while averaging only 21.9 minutes. Morant will get more playing time in the regular season and will benefit from playing alongside athletic rim-runners like Brandon Clarke and Jaren Jackson.

Stat shot

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks — Mitchell Robinson was an enigma protecting the rim from the post and the perimeter last season with his natural shot-blocking ability, and it’ll be interesting to track how he follows up his rookie season with the Knicks. Robinson totaled 161 blocks in just 66 games and averaged 2.4 per contest. His average was the second-best mark in the NBA — behind Myles Turner — while his total of 161 was just 34 shy of what the Cavaliers’ entire team recorded last season. He’s projected to be New York’s starter this year and could very well notch more blocks than an entire NBA franchise if he remains healthy. Imagine that.

Three storylines

1. Kyrie Irving’s trial run: Kyrie Irving is helping kick off the new era of Nets basketball, but he’ll have to do it without co-star Kevin Durant. Can Irving thrive in a leadership role on yet another young team?

2. The Kawhi-less Raptors: Many are counting out the Raptors now that they’ve lost 2019 Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers. How will they respond to skeptics as the defending champs?

3. Markelle Fultz’s development: The 76ers passed on Markelle Fultz, but the Magic are confident he can still become a valuable contributor on an NBA team. Will he put together a complete season?

Order of finish

1. 76ers*

2. Bucks

3. Raptors

4. Celtics

5. Heat

6. Nets

7. Pacers

8. Magic

9. Pistons

10. Hawks

11. Bulls

12. Wizards

13. Hornets

14. Cavaliers

15. Knicks

*NBA Finals representative