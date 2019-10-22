NBA preview 2019-20: Western Conference teams on the rise, fall, Rookie of the Year, predicted finish

This time it’s different

This time it’s different.

The Warriors lost Kevin Durant to the Nets and Klay Thompson to injury and are no longer the prohibitive favorite to win the Western Conference. The Lakers added Anthony Davis but didn’t improve nearly as much as a Clippers, a team that was better than them last year that added Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

All we can do is guess who will win the conference this year and it could easily be an under-the-radar team like the Jazz who added Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic. This is as competitive as the West has been in a while and that means good basketball.

And that’s what everyone needs and wants right now.

NBA Western Conference preview 2019-20

Team on the rise

Mavericks — Dallas improved a lot last year with Luka Doncic coming into the fold and now it will add a healthy Kristaps Porzingis. We’ll have to see how it works in the long run, but this team appears to clearly be trending upward.

Team on the slide

Thunder — This is obvious. Oklahoma City lost Russell Westbrook and Paul George: one MVP and another candidate. A step back is inevitable. But this team has talent with Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Steven Adams, Danilo Gallinari, Dennis Schroder and Hamidou Diallo. We’ll see how it works out and if the Thunder trade any of those guys to hasten their rebuild.

MVP

Stephen Curry, Warriors — No Kevin Durant and no Klay Thompson. That means a lot more shots for Stephen Curry. The big question is how he will fit with D’Angelo Russell, who is a lot more ball-dominant than Thompson. But if they can work well together, we could see the two-time MVP-level production from Curry again.

Rookie of the Year

Zion Williamson, Pelicans — Is this even a question? Williamson has already won the Rookie of the Year Award if he can get through the season healthy. Ja Morant could be a candidate too, but Williamson will be on a team without a ton of talent and on highlights every single night. That’s a great recipe to win Rookie of the Year.

Stat shot

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets — Jokic has averaged 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists each of the last two years. According to Stat Muse, only Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson have done that over a three-year span. The Nuggets might not have added as much as some of the other teams in the West (Rockets, Clippers, Lakers), but one more year of development of Jokic and Jamal Murray, plus a healthy Michael Porter Jr., should keep this team in contention for a playoff spot.

Three storylines

1. The Rockets duo: Will Russell Westbrook and James Harden be able to mesh together in an offense? And how will Westbrook’s shooting struggles fit with Mike D’Antoni?

2. Klutch performers: Will Anthony Davis and LeBron James dominate the league like we think they can or will James and Davis once again struggle to stay healthy?

3. A pair reigns supreme: Is it Harden and Westbrook? James and Davis? Kawhi Leonard and Paul George? Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley? Doncic and Porzingis?

Predicted order of finish

1. Clippers*

2. Lakers

3. Jazz

4. Rockets

5. Nuggets

6. Warriors

7. Trail Blazers

8. Spurs

9. Mavericks

10. Kings

11. Pelicans

12. Timberwolves

13. Thunder

14. Grizzlies

15. Suns

*NBA Finals representative