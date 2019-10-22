Sacramento Kings, Buddy Hield agree to $94M extension, reports say

Hield has become one of the NBA’s most prolific long-range shooters since being drafted in 2016.

The Kings will be holding on to Buddy Hield.

Sacramento has agreed to give the shooting guard a four-year, $94 million extension, according to multiple reports Monday, the deadline day for Hield to agree to an extension or become a free agent next offseason.

The contract could be worth as much as $106 million with bonuses.

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield has agreed to a four-year, $94M contract extension with bonuses that could reach $106M, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2019

This agreement comes after Hield shot down a previous offer for a less money last week, claiming he might explore “finding another home” if a deal didn’t get done by Monday.

“Some people will get the max (contract), some people don’t get the max. That’s how it works,” Hield told reporters. “But my job is to go out there and kill every night so I can be that max player.”

More info on Buddy Hield’s contract extension with the Kings, per source: While the guaranteed money is $86 million, nearly $10 million of the $20 million in incentives are considered likely/within reach (three-point triggers that he has hit before; playoff appearance) — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) October 21, 2019

Hield, who’ll be 27 in December, has become one of the NBA’s most prolific long-range shooters since being drafted in 2016.

He set an impressive record last year by becoming the fastest player in league history to make 600 3-pointers — doing so in just three seasons.

Hield averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 2018-19 and is a career 41.9% shooter from beyond the arc.

He’ll likely be critical to the success of a Sacramento team that might be on the cusp of its first playoff appearance since the 2005-06 season.

The Kings will kick off the 2019-20 season on Wednesday against the Suns.