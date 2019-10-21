NBA to crack down on abusive, hateful fan behavior with zero-tolerance rule

The NBA is targeting fans who scream abusive and hateful language at players or anyone else while they are at games.

Roughly a dozen NBA players gathered for a teleconference with officials this summer to discuss fan behavior in the league, which all agreed is getting worse.

Now the NBA has toughened its stance on what’s acceptable for fans to do and say and what’s considered abusive, according to The Associated Press. Some of the changes include a no-tolerance policy on derogatory and racist language.

“We’ve added any sexist language or [anti-]LGBTQ language, any denigrating language in that way, anything that is non-basketball related,” said Jerome Pickett, the NBA’s executive vice president and chief security officer. “So ‘your mother’ comments, talking about your family, talking about test scores, anything non-basketball related, we’ve added that in as well as being something that we will go and pull a fan out of the seat and investigate what happened.”

Last season, high-profile players were subjected to cruel remarks, including Russell Westbrook, DeMarcus Cousins and Kyle Lowry. Many of those comments were racist in nature.

Westbrook had slurs thrown at him in Salt Lake City during games against the Jazz on two different occasions, while Cousins had a similar experience in Boston. The Celtics banned that fan from their arena for two seasons, while the Jazz banned both fans for life for the Westbrook incidences.

“Last season, I began to sense even at the games I was attending that there was a certain, I’ll call it absence of civility, that permeated the games,” said Michele Roberts, the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association. “I was seeing more bad-mouthing opposing teams that were not simply ‘you suck,’ which every one of us will tolerate, but really nasty, nasty comments being directed at players.”