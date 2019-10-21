NBA preview 2019-20: Five players primed for breakout seasons

Every NBA season, several players exceed expectations and make huge leaps in their development, and this season will be no different.

In 2018-19, Pascal Siakam more than doubled his scoring output from the previous season and ran away with Most Improved Player honors.

Siakam’s emergence came as a surprise to many, and his career trajectory certainly will be difficult to replicate. But there are still plenty of candidates forging their paths to stardom in their own ways.

Five NBA players primed for breakout seasons in 2019-20:

De’Aaron Fox, guard, Sacramento Kings

De’Aaron Fox was among the front-runners to win Most Improved player at the start of 2018-19, and it only makes sense for him to get even more notice this season. The 21-year-old, who was selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, averaged 17.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game last season. This stat line was an impressive jump from the 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists he averaged per game as a rookie in 2017-18.

His freakish athleticism, lightning-quick hands and rapidly improving shooting touch are tools he can utilize to become an elite guard. The star-studded backcourts of the Western Conference and Fox’s dedication to fine-tuning his game over the offseason appear to have accelerated his growth. If Sacramento’s addition of Harrison Barnes works out alongside its budding young talent, we could see Fox playing meaningful basketball when the playoffs roll around.

The Kings haven’t made the postseason since 2005-06 and finished ninth in the Western Conference last year. Fox will be essential to the team’s goal of getting over that hump.

Zach LaVine, guard, Chicago Bulls

If there’s one thing you should take away from this year’s preseason play, it’s that Zach LaVine is too good for it. Although the Bulls finished 2-3 in the preseason, LaVine was phenomenal as he prepared for his sixth NBA season. The 6-5 guard’s trademark entering the league was his explosive jumping, but now he’s showing flashes that indicate he could be efficient as a high-volume shooter as well.

In four preseason appearances, LaVine averaged 23.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 59.3% from the field, 56.0 percent from beyond the arc. The sample size is small, but the numbers look otherworldly right now considering he’s been attempting almost 14 shots per game — nearly half of which (6.3) have been 3-pointers.

LaVine kicked off 2018-19 by scoring more than 30 points in his first four games, and if he can continue to covert his opportunities at a high clip and remain healthy, he could have a monster season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, guard, Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was widely considered one of the biggest steals of the 2018 draft after his rookie season with the Clippers, and he could be poised to assume a bigger role in 2019-20. At 6-6, he can pave his way to the basket against smaller guards and clogs passing lanes on the defensive end. What he’ll have to overcome this year is splitting time with Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder, but it wouldn’t be surprising if both were moved as part of the team’s massive rebuild.

If Paul and Schroder are dealt, Gilgeous-Alexander will be the Thunder’s best player, save Danilo Gallinari. The second-year guard essentially will be handed the keys to the offense, which will allow him to surpass the 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists he averaged in 2018-19.

Jonathan Isaac, forward, Orlando Magic

Much has been made of Jonathan Isaac’s maturing physique this preseason, as the forward added 12 pounds of muscle to his 6-10 frame over the summer. He’s already been heralded as a potentially elite defensive stopper given his mobility, reach and effort. Now he has the strength to go along with that.

Isaac will be asked consistently to guard opposing teams’ top wing players and is improving as a finisher, rebounder and ballhandler. As a starter on a playoff contender who might defend three to four positions, he’ll be in the spotlight quite a bit.

Kevin Huerter, guard, Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta has accumulated an absurd amount of young talent with the likes of Trae Young, John Collins, Cam Reddish and De’Andre Hunter, but Kevin Huerter has been overshadowed because of that. Young was one of the best passers in the NBA last season and was in the running for Rookie of the Year. Reddish and Hunter were top 10 picks with plenty of upside, but Huerter already has proved he can produce at a high level in the league while creating for himself.

The 6-7 Maryland product averaged 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in 75 games (59 starts) as a rookie in 2018-19 while shooting an impressive 38.5% from deep. He placed among the NBA’s leaders in efficiency when it came to pull-up jump shots last year, proving he doesn’t need to be set up while also working effectively as a secondary ballhandler in pick-and-roll sets.

Huerter has added some strength as well and will likely flourish with the influx of talent around him. More people will be exposed to how good Huerter actually is this year.