Kyle Kuzma injury update: Los Angeles Lakers forward (foot) ruled out for season opener vs. Clippers

Kyle Kuzma won’t be suiting up for the Lakers in their Oct. 22 season opener against the Clippers.

The third-year forward has been ruled out of the contest because of a nagging foot injury, according to the LA Times.

Kyle Kuzma has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game. He didn’t do any contact work today. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) October 20, 2019

Los Angeles announced last month that Kuzma suffered a stress reaction in his left foot while training with Team USA for the FIBA World Cup. It initially said he would be out indefinitely during recovery, and he’s ramped up his training as of late to prepare for 2019-20.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said earlier this week that Kuzma has been “increasing the intensity of his movements,” but clearly he still has work to do.

Kuzma averaged 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game last season and is expected to be crucial to Los Angeles’ success this year alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.