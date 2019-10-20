Domantas Sabonis addresses trade rumors: ‘I know exactly how the Indiana Pacers feel about me now’

The Athletic reported Friday that the Pacers have engaged in talks with multiple teams for Domantas Sabonis

Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis heard the rumors that Indiana has engaged in trade talks with a handful of teams.

He spoke about it Saturday.

“There’s not really much to talk about,” Sabonis told The Athletic. “I know exactly how the Pacers feel about me now, they know how I feel about that, and there’s not much more to say. Let my agents do the rest of it and we’ll see what happens.”

Domas on potentially being dealt: “There’s not really much to talk about. I know exactly how the Pacers feel about me now, they know how I feel about that, and there’s not much more to say. Let my agents do the rest of it and we’ll see what happens.” He has spoken to his dad. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) October 19, 2019

The 23-year-old has been in contract discussions with the Pacers in recent weeks about an extension, but according to The Athletic, the two sides are far apart.

Now Indiana is speaking to other teams about a deal, but at this point, its asking price appears to be too high.

Sabonis is coming off of a career year with the Pacers in which he averaged 14.1 points and 9.3 rebounds while coming off the bench in all but five of his 74 games played.

He is a free agent after the 2019-20 season.

“Now I’m just thinking about the team,” Sabonis said in recent weeks. “Preseason is (finishing up), I still have one more year on my contract so that’s not really on my mind. My mindset is just to help the team. It should be a big year for us, we’re excited, so that’s where my focus has been.

“All players have their different opinions (about how to handle contract situations). I’ve talked to many players who have gone through this same thing. … My focus is on the season and whatever happens, happens. My agents are taking care of that and I’m just focused on getting better and helping the team.”