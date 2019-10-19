NBA |

Russell Westbrook injury update: Rockets guard ruled out of preseason game after dislocating finger again

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook left the court and ran up the tunnel after hurting his hand in Friday’s preseason game.

Russell Westbrook keeps having issues with his hands.

The 2016-17 NBA MVP left Friday’s preseason game after hurting his hand driving to the basket.

Houston announced soon after he would not return with what it called a sore right hand. Coach Mike D’Antoni said it was a dislocated finger.

He also said Westbrook said he would be alright.

This comes two days after Westbrook suffered a couple of dislocated fingers in Wednesday’s game.

He had his pinky bandaged pretty heavily Friday.

Westbrook also had surgery during the offseason on his left hand. Fortunately for him this is not a recurrence of that problem.

The Rockets open the 2019-20 season Oct. 24 against the Bucks.

