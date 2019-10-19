Russell Westbrook injury update: Rockets guard ruled out of preseason game after dislocating finger again

Russell Westbrook left the court and ran up the tunnel after hurting his hand in Friday’s preseason game.

Russell Westbrook keeps having issues with his hands.

The 2016-17 NBA MVP left Friday’s preseason game after hurting his hand driving to the basket.

Russell Westbrook hurts hand in 4th quarter of preseason game vs Heat, immediately runs into the locker room pic.twitter.com/UDuRJaGrp0 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 19, 2019

Houston announced soon after he would not return with what it called a sore right hand. Coach Mike D’Antoni said it was a dislocated finger.

He also said Westbrook said he would be alright.

Westbrook will not return with what Rockets called a sore right hand. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) October 19, 2019

D’Antoni said Rivers and Westbrook both told him they were “all right.” He said Rivers’ sore neck was a shoulder injury, Westbrook’s sore hand was another dislocation of a finger. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) October 19, 2019

This comes two days after Westbrook suffered a couple of dislocated fingers in Wednesday’s game.

He had his pinky bandaged pretty heavily Friday.

Russell Westbrook had his right pinky bandaged after Wednesday’s game. Mike D’Antoni said Westbrook had “a couple dislocated fingers.” https://t.co/Kxly7ThLuD — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) October 19, 2019

Westbrook also had surgery during the offseason on his left hand. Fortunately for him this is not a recurrence of that problem.

The Rockets open the 2019-20 season Oct. 24 against the Bucks.