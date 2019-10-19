Golden State Warriors waiving Alfonzo McKinnie, clear room for Marquese Chriss, report says

Chriss has spent time with three teams in four seasons since entering the league as the No. 8 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft

It appears like Marquese Chriss has impressed Golden State since joining the team in September.

The Warriors have decided to waive Alfonzo McKinnie after he spent just one season with the team to free up space for the big man on the 15-man roster, according to The Athletic.

Sources: The Golden State Warriors are waiving forward Alfonzo McKinnie, clearing way for Marquese Chriss to make regular-season roster. McKinnie will be one of the top available players on market. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 18, 2019

Chriss has spent time with three teams in four seasons since entering the league as the No. 8 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, but now he has a chance to stick with Golden State.

The 22-year-old has averaged 9.5 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 60.9% from the field in four preseason contests with the Warriors. He could help solidify a frontcourt ravaged by injuries if he can stay consistent.

McKinnie appeared in 72 games for Golden State last year while averaging 13.9 minutes as a wing — a position that has suddenly become a question mark for the team.

The Warriors will host the Clippers in their 2019-20 season opener Oct. 24.