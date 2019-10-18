Adam Silver admits NBA experienced ‘substantial’ financial losses after controversial Hong Kong tweet

The NBA is currently experiencing a firestorm from one of its biggest markets, China following a dispute over Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey’s tweet of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Although the scheduled Brooklyn Nets versus Los Angeles Lakers two-game pre-season matches still pushed through in Shenzen and Shanghai, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently admitted that the discord has already caused the league to suffer “substantial” financial losses.

“I don’t know where we go from here,” Silver said at Time magazine’s Time 100 Health Summit in New York, as per a report from Channel News Asia. “The financial consequences have been and may continue to be fairly dramatic.”

“The losses have already been substantial. Our games are not back on the air in China as we speak, and we’ll see what happens next,” he added.

Additional reports cited that Chinese officials even demanded the league to fire Morey for his sentiments.

“We were being asked to fire him by the Chinese government, by the parties we dealt with, government and business,” Silver revealed. “We said there’s no chance that’s happening. There’s no chance we’ll even discipline him.”

The league’s poster boy, LeBron James, meanwhile, also recently caught flak from Hong Kong citizens when he publicly stated that Morey was “misinformed” about the issue.

Those angered by James’ declaration even performed a public protest by burning his jerseys.