Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans rookie (knee) out for final preseason game vs. Knicks

The top pick from this summer’s NBA Draft is dealing with a sore knee.

It looks like Zion Williamson’s preseason will be cut short.

The rookie out of Duke will miss the Pelicans’ final preseason game against the Knicks on Friday with right knee soreness, the team announced Thursday.

Williamson did not make the trip to New York and will remain in New Orleans to undergo further evaluation.

In four preseason games for the Pelicans this season, Williamson has averaged 23.3 points.

New Orleans takes on New York in its final preseason game on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The team travels to Toronto to open its regular season on Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.