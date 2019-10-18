The team previously played its home games at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, N.Y. over the last two seasons.

The Liberty have found a new home and it’s back in the confines of the Big Apple.

On Thursday, the team announced the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as its new home venue starting in 2020.

New York Liberty Announce Barclays Center As Home Venue Beginning In 2020https://t.co/cgpgX2p8uQ — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) October 17, 2019

“We are committed to the Liberty’s long-term success in New York and relocating the team to Brooklyn will provide the franchise with tremendous opportunity,” said David Levy, CEO of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center. “With many of our fans based in the five boroughs, moving to Barclays Center will make the Liberty more centrally located, allowing us to bring back the original fan base and attract new supporters. The venue change, along with the first pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, has positioned the team for an exciting future.”

Before the 2018 season, the Liberty’s previous owner, James Dolan, moved the team’s home games from Madison Square Garden to the Westchester County Center in White Plains, N.Y. while he actively sought a buyer for the franchise. In January of this year, Alibaba Group co-founder and Nets owner Joe Tsai purchased the team from Dolan.

Over the last two seasons in the Westchester County Center, seating capacity at Liberty home games was limited to just over 2,100. The change in venue to Brooklyn will allow the team to play before up to more than 8,000 fans.

The Liberty finished the 2019 season with a 10-24 record. They hold the No. 1 pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft and will have a new coach after Katie Smith wasn’t retained following her second season.