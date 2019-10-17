“It takes a load off me,” Davis said after the Lakers’ 126-93 preseason win against the Warriors.

After playing in four preseason games as a Laker, Anthony Davis opened up about what it’s been like to share the ball with LeBron James and not have the pressure to carry the team alone.

“It takes a load off me,” Davis said Wednesday after the Lakers’ 126-93 preseason win against the Warriors (per ESPN). “It feels good knowing that you don’t have to do much. Everybody has a role, and when you have guys all over the board who can score the basketball, you don’t need to do everything every possession.”

“We know it takes all of us to win. We’re trying to set a standard right now.” pic.twitter.com/6oAj6W52S0 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 17, 2019

Lakers coach Frank Vogel agreed with Davis, saying the workflow between James and the 26-year-old center will allow both players to stay fresh throughout the entire season.

“It doesn’t have to always go through LeBron like it has with teams past, and it doesn’t always have to go through AD,” Vogel said. “Quite frankly, even when those guys are out, I love the role players that we have and their ability to carry the load as well. Whether it’s having two lob threats, and playing the spread game. We’ve got a number of shooters out there that can make you pay when we force help, and there’s a lot of experience on our club, so hopefully the usage and workload will be spread out.”

Davis, who was traded from the Pelicans to the Lakers during the offseason, finished Wednesday’s game with eight points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in 28 minutes as he returned from a thumb injury.

After the game, James gave Davis praise for how he managed the court.

“He has seen multiple defenders for seven straight years in New Orleans. He is able to read the defense. He can create for himself any time,” James said. “There are not many guys in our league that can affect the game the way AD does. He can score, rebound and pass. He just does it at a high level.”

“I think it all starts on our defensive end and then it just happened, that selfless attitude on the offensive end.” pic.twitter.com/Gx6SVeznbt — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 17, 2019

Davis went on to say he’s excited for what’s to come this year.

“We are just playing together, playing for each other,” Davis said. “It’s going to be a fun year, the way we are moving the basketball, the way we are playing defensively, helping each other out. … We know it takes all of us to win. We are trying to set a standard right now.”

The Lakers went 37-45 last season, missing the playoffs for a sixth straight year.