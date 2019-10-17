76ers’ Ben Simmons explains his mindset around improving his shooting

“I am confident to say I am not a great shooter,” he said. “I am getting better, though.”

Ben Simmons knows he has to improve his shooting — he is asked about it nearly every day — but he is also confident enough in his game to not let it hold him back.

“I am confident to say I am not a great shooter,” Simmons told reporters Wednesday, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I am getting better, though. It is a game. It is five people on the court. I lack something that I am not that great at, but other areas I am very great at.

“I run the floor as well as anybody. Physically, I can rebound the ball at 6-10. As a point guard, I can guard ‘one’ through ‘five.’ That is one thing that is coming into my game which I am excited about. I love getting better; I love spending time in the gym and building that confidence.”

Coming into this season Simmons is 0 for 17 from beyond the arc in his career, but he caused a near riot last week when he hit his first-ever 3-pointer in an NBA game — a 144-86 win over Guangzhou.

🚨 BEN SIMMONS HAS MADE A 3-POINTER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xApwIQz3vj — Noah (@NoahTheG0AT) October 9, 2019

But while he has struggled with his shooting in his career, Simmons has been seen repeatedly making shots in practice and plans to make it a part of his game this season — at least more so than he did over his first two NBA seasons.

He admits he has to improve, but he knows what he has to do which is the first step to getting better at anything.

“It is something I have been working toward getting better as a player, as you would do as a writer. Everybody works to get better.

“Him behind the camera, he wasn’t the best the first day he started,” Simmons said referring to a cameraman in the scrum. “That is just my game.”

Philadelphia opens its season Oct. 23 at home against the Celtics.