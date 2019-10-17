76ers’ Ben Simmons explains his mindset around improving his shooting

“I am confident to say I am not a great shooter,” he said. “I am getting better, though.”
Ben Simmons knows he has to improve his shooting — he is asked about it nearly every day — but he is also confident enough in his game to not let it hold him back.
“I am confident to say I am not a great shooter,” Simmons told reporters Wednesday, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I am getting better, though. It is a game. It is five people on the court. I lack something that I am not that great at, but other areas I am very great at.
“I run the floor as well as anybody. Physically, I can rebound the ball at 6-10. As a point guard, I can guard ‘one’ through ‘five.’ That is one thing that is coming into my game which I am excited about. I love getting better; I love spending time in the gym and building that confidence.”
Coming into this season Simmons is 0 for 17 from beyond the arc in his career, but he caused a near riot last week when he hit his first-ever 3-pointer in an NBA game — a 144-86 win over Guangzhou.
🚨 BEN SIMMONS HAS MADE A 3-POINTER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xApwIQz3vj
— Noah (@NoahTheG0AT) October 9, 2019
But while he has struggled with his shooting in his career, Simmons has been seen repeatedly making shots in practice and plans to make it a part of his game this season — at least more so than he did over his first two NBA seasons.
Ben Simmons is drilling 3’s now. 👀👀👀 (via @swishcultures_) pic.twitter.com/IRKCfz3LCg
— House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) August 22, 2019
He admits he has to improve, but he knows what he has to do which is the first step to getting better at anything.
“It is something I have been working toward getting better as a player, as you would do as a writer. Everybody works to get better.
“Him behind the camera, he wasn’t the best the first day he started,” Simmons said referring to a cameraman in the scrum. “That is just my game.”
Philadelphia opens its season Oct. 23 at home against the Celtics.