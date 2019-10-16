Gerald Green injury update: Rockets fear broken foot will cause him to miss season, report says

Green broke his foot in the Rockets’ preseason win over the Raptors in Japan on Thursday.

The Rockets now are fearing the worst for Gerald Green.

After it was reported that he broke his foot Thursday in Houston’s preseason win over the Raptors in Japan, The Athletic reported the injury is “worse than initially expected” and that he could miss the entire season.

The Rockets fear that Gerald Green’s broken foot is worse than initially expected and fear he’ll miss the season, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 15, 2019

Green, 33, was expected to get medical opinions Monday to see the extent of the injury. According to KTRK-TV in Houston, which cited unidentified sources, Green suffered a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot and will need surgery. He will see another specialist to confirm the diagnosis.

Green’s absence will deplete the Rockets’ wing depth, which was already a concern. Houston likely will give bigger roles to Austin Rivers, Ben McLemore and Thabo Sefolosha to fill the role out.

Green is entering his third season with the Rockets and averaged 10.2 points per game in his first two years with the team.