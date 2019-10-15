Raptors, Kyle Lowry agree to 1-year, $31M extension

The extension means Lowry is with Toronto for the next two seasons for $64 million guaranteed.

Kyle Lowry will be with the Raptors for another two years.

On Tuesday the Raptors announced they signed the All-Star guard to an extension, and according to his agent Mark Bartelstein, the deal is for one year and worth $31 million. The extra year was added on to Lowry’s current contract, which still has one year left, is worth $33.3 million and will keep him off the free agent market next summer.

“Kyle has been at the heart of every successful run our franchise has achieved the past seven seasons,” Raptors President Masai Ujiri said. “He is a competitor, a winner at every level and the engine that our players and city feed off from.”

Ujiri, general manager Bobby Webster and Lowry’s agents at Priority Sports have been trying to work out an extension for months. Bartelstein said the way Toronto handled the situation and the importance the organization placed on Lowry made a huge impact.

“We are so appreciative of how Masai and Bobby handled every aspect of this negotiation,” Bartelstein told ESPN last week. “Once again, they displayed how they look after their players in a first-class manner, especially someone like Kyle who they recognize has such a legacy with the franchise.”

Lowry, 34, has said that he wants to finish his career with Toronto and that he wasn’t looking forward to hitting the free agency market. Now that the Raptors are coming off their title-winning season, the team is eager to build up its roster with Lowry as a key centerpiece.

“I’m very proud of what we have achieved with the Raptors, and I’m happy to be able to continue to call the Toronto my home,” Lowry said. “Bringing a championship to the city of Toronto and the country of Canada has been one the best things I’ve done so far in my career, and I’ll push for that goal every single year I play this game.”

Lowry becomes the first player older than 33 to get an extension that includes a first-year salary-cap hit north of $30 million. However, he’s still eligible to be traded this upcoming season.

Since Lowry joined the Raptors in 2012, he’s been part of five All-Star teams. He’s entering his 15th season in the league and eighth with Toronto, which makes him the longest-tenured player on the roster.

During the Raptors’ postseason run, Lowry averaged 15.0 points per game with 6.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 37.5 minutes of play.