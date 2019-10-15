LeBron James criticizes Daryl Morey’s anti-China tweet: ‘So many people could have been harmed’

James said Morey didn’t consider the financial and other ramifications of showing support for the anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

LeBron James said Monday that while he believes in free speech, the controversial tweet by Rockets general manager Daryl Morey offering support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong was “misinformed.”

Speaking before the Lakers’ preseason game against the Warriors, James said Morey didn’t consider the financial and other ramifications of supporting the anti-government protesters. Morey’s Oct. 4 tweet, since deleted, angered Chinese officials and caused a backlash in that country against the Rockets and the NBA, which has financial interests in China worth billions of dollars.

“I don’t want to get into a … feud with Daryl but I believe he wasn’t educated about the situation at hand and he spoke,” James said (via ESPN). “So many people could have been harmed, not only financially, but physically, emotionally, spiritually.

“Just be careful what we tweet … even though, yes, we do have freedom of speech. But there can be a lot of negative that comes with that, too.”

Lakers’ LeBron James on NBA’s China controversy: “I don’t want to get into a … feud with Daryl Morey but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.” pic.twitter.com/KKrMNU0dKR — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 15, 2019

Morey quickly issued a clarification on his tweet at the time, saying it reflected his opinion, not that of the Rockets or the NBA. The NBA issued an apology to China, which in turn drew widespread and bipartisan condemnation here in the U.S.

As the situation continues, NBA players and teams are being forced to deal with some uncomfortable situations. A CNN reporter’s question on the issue at a recent Rockets press conference went unanswered. Fans at NBA arenas in Washington and Philadelphia holding signs supporting the Hong Kong protesters were either kicked out of preseason games or had their signs confiscated.

ESPN reported that NBA commissioner Adam Silver met with players from the Lakers and Nets during their two-game tour of China last week, and several players were reportedly not happy about being asked by Chinese media to address the rift between the league and that country.

“I think when we talk about the political side, I think it’s a very delicate situation,” James said. “Very sensitive situation. For me personally, if any of you guys know me or always cover me, you guys know when I speak about something, I speak about something I’m very knowledgeable about. Something that hits home for me. Something I’m very passionate about.

“I feel like with this particular situation, not only was I not informed enough about — I just felt like it was something not only myself or my teammates or our organization had enough information to even talk about it at that point in time. And we still feel the same way.”