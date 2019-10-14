Big deal: Celtics sign Tacko Fall to two-way contract

The two-way contract means Fall will spend up to 45 days with Celtics’ G-League team, the Maine Red Claws.

Celtics fan favorite Tacko Fall will be hanging around with the team through the first chunk of the season.

Boston signed the rookie to a two-way contract on Sunday. That means he will spend 45 days with the team’s G-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, which confirmed him joining the team Sunday.

It’s official. Tacko Fall is coming to Maine! Welcome to #CrustaceanNation 🌮🦞 pic.twitter.com/eGKpKH26b4 — Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) October 13, 2019

Fall, a 7-foot-5 center has become a favorite with Boston’s fanbase after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Central Florida. In the Celtics’ first preseason game against the Hornets last week, people in the stands were chanting at coach Brad Stevens to put Fall in.

In the fourth quarter, Fall got his time to shine and he finished the game with five points, three rebounds and two blocks.

☘️ A warm welcome for Tacko Fall in Boston… followed up by a slam & swat! @celtics | #NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/NKVjkFLRDJ — NBA (@NBA) October 7, 2019

During his summer league stint with the Celtics, the 23-year-old Senegal native averaged 7.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in five games.