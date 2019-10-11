Eric Bledsoe injury update: Bucks guard (rib) expected to miss 2-3 weeks

Bledsoe left Wednesday’s preseason game with what was originally described as an oblique strain.

The Bucks might have to open the season without their point guard.

Eric Bledsoe is expected to miss two to three weeks after incurring a “small fracture” in his rib, The Athletic reported Friday.

Bledsoe left Wednesday’s preseason game against the Jazz in the middle of the second quarter and was initially diagnosed with a strained oblique.

“It feels like it’s not that severe,” coach Mike Budenholzer said after the game, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “but I’m sure Troy (Flanagan, the team’s director of performance) and those guys will give me an update. … Just talking to Bled (it seemed positive) – I don’t know if you can trust Bled – Troy will be the truth-teller.”

Bledsoe, entering his 10th year in the league, is coming off a season in which he averaged 15.9 points, 5.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game and made the All-Defensive first team alongside teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo. He missed only four games all of last season.

Milwaukee has three preseason games remaining before its Oct. 24 season opener at Houston.