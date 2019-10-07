Markelle Fultz on preseason debut with Magic: ‘It was really just a blessing’

“I give all the praise to the man up top, God. That’s all I can say, really,” Fultz said.

Orlando guard Markelle Fultz played in his first game for the Magic since being traded by the 76ers last year and was glad to be back on the court.

A mysterious shoulder ailment has affected Fultz’s shooting since his rookie year and Saturday was a big step in his recovery, especially considering he hadn’t played in a game since last November.

“It was really just a blessing,” Fultz told reporters after Orlando routed San Antonio 125-89. “I give all the praise to the man up top, God. That’s all I can say, really. It was my first time back out there in a long time, and I’m just happy that I was able to step on the floor and compete.”

Fultz tallied six points, two rebounds, and four assists in the contest while logging 17 minutes. He also showcased some of the explosiveness that made him the top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

His teammates were happy to see him thriving.

“It means the world to me just to see him out there just fun,” second-year big man Mo Bamba said of Fultz. “I asked him, ‘How you feeling?’ and he’s like, ‘I feel great. The game’s coming slower and it’s coming easier to me by the minute.’ It felt good to see him out there having fun.”

Other players have also been encouraging Fultz as he’s forged a path back to the hardwood, and the 21-year-old is appreciative of that.

“They’ve done a great job of supporting me, and I think that’s the biggest thing. I feel like all my teammates have my back,” Fultz said.

Orlando is coming off a year in which it finished seventh in the Eastern Conference, notching a 42-40 record.

It has a promising young core that includes Bamba and Jonathan Isaac, as well as seasoned veterans.

The Magic hope Fultz can be a valuable contributor to the future of the franchise as he enters his third NBA season.