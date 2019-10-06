Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta distances team from GM Daryl Morey after political tweet

Tilman Fertitta says, “Everything is fine with Daryl and me,” after Morey’s political tweet, “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong.”

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta distanced his team from general manager Daryl Morey after Morey fired out a political tweet Friday as Houston headed to Japan for an exhibition game.

Morey posted a now-deleted tweet that read “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong” and referenced ongoing protests in China.

Fertitta responded with a tweet saying Morey does not speak for the Rockets organization and afterward said Houston’s presence in Tokyo is strictly about promoting the NBA internationally.

Listen….@dmorey does NOT speak for the @HoustonRockets. Our presence in Tokyo is all about the promotion of the @NBA internationally and we are NOT a political organization. @espn https://t.co/yNyQFtwTTi — Tilman Fertitta (@TilmanJFertitta) October 5, 2019

Fertitta also released a statement to ESPN, praising the job Morey has done as Houston’s general manager.

“I have the best general manager in the league. Everything is fine with Daryl and me,” Fertitta said in the statement. “We got a huge backlash, and I wanted to make clear that (the organization) has no (political) position. We’re here to play basketball and not to offend anybody.”

Morey has been Houston’s general manager since 2007 and has helped the team win three division titles since assuming the position.

The Rockets are unbeaten in exhibition play this year with wins over the Shanghai Sharks and Clippers in October.