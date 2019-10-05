Draymond Green: Lack of familiarity with this year’s Warriors

After an offseason of change, Draymond Green said the Warriors need time to gel.

Draymond Green said there is a lack of familiarity with the Warriors as the NBA Finals runners-up work on their chemistry following roster changes.

It has been a busy offseason for the Warriors after going down to the Raptors in the Finals, losing All-Star Kevin Durant to the Nets via free agency.

Veterans Andre Iguodala (traded to the Grizzlies) and Shaun Livingston (retired) also departed as the Warriors acquired D’Angelo Russell and a number of young recruits.

With the Warriors eyeing a sixth successive trip to the Finals, star Green spoke to reporters after Friday’s practice and said: “A lot different. But it’s fun, though.

“Just the lack of familiarity. You get used to a certain thing for so long, and then it’s not that. The normal reads that you would make, just kind of second nature, you got to make sure they’re there.

“It’s just a lot more making sure everyone’s on the same page, or getting there. Everybody’s not on the same page, which is to be expected, so just getting everybody there is the difference.”

Green, who will lead the way alongside Stephen Curry as Klay Thompson recovers from a serious knee injury, added: “It’s time. It’s reps. Just kind of getting those reps. Figuring guys out, getting to know each other. That’s a huge part of basketball, too, getting to know each other … That will come with time.

“It’s no tough love right now. You figure that stuff out as time goes on. But none of us really know each other, except a few. So you can’t give a guy you don’t know tough love, that’s fake as hell. If you’re going to give somebody tough love, you don’t even know if you love that person or not yet. So you can’t give somebody tough love at this point, you just got to teach ’em.”

The Warriors will open their preseason against the Lakers on Saturday.

Golden State will get its first taste of Chase Center in San Francisco, after saying goodbye to Oracle Arena following 47 years in Oakland.

Asked about Golden State’s new home, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said: “I think mainly the noise. It’s hard to judge on a preseason game, but it feels like they did a really good job keeping the seats as close to the floor as possible.

“Some of the new arenas feel so vacuous, and this feels pretty intimate. I think we’re going to have a really loud atmosphere in here, but we’ll see.”