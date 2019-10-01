Draymond Green confident Warriors can reach 6th straight NBA Finals

No Kevin Durant? No worries for Draymond Green heading into the 2019-20 NBA season.

Draymond Green is confident the Golden State Warriors can reach the NBA Finals for the sixth successive season.

The Warriors have won three of those Finals but went down to the Toronto Raptors in six games last season.

Since then, the Warriors have lost All-Star Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets via free agency, while veteran Andre Iguodala was dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies and Shaun Livingston retired.

Klay Thompson is also recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Finals, yet Green remains bullish about Golden State’s chances in 2019-20.

“I am not sure what everyone’s expectations are,” Green told ESPN. “We haven’t really had any team meetings yet. But I know what my expectations are — they don’t change from year to year. They are always the same.”

Asked if the Warriors — who acquired D’Angelo Russell in the offseason — can reach the Finals, Green said: “Is Steph Curry on our team? Klay Thompson? “Yup.”

Green added: “Because I think obviously what we have returning and myself, Steph and Klay — with the experience that we have, the championship pedigree that we have, and obviously all of us still being in our primes.

“Then you add in a young D’Angelo Russell, you add in Kevon Looney who just got a new contract — it is a lot of talent. Like I said, experience and also a lot of younger guys who are out to prove themselves.”

Warriors teammate Stephen Curry said: “As long as we have the solid core that we’ve got. And the experiences to kind of back us up, we’re going to keep that goal in mind.

“The fun part about it is that we get to kind of recreate the look of it and incorporating the new pieces that we have and that part’s the most exciting. The last five Finals have kind of been a certain way, so whatever we do from here, you’re going to enjoy it even more.”