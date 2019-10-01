Willie Cauley-Stein injury update: Warriors center (foot) will miss camp, most of October

Cauley-Stein averaged 11.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest in 2018-19 while starting in 81 games.

Willie Cauley-Stein will miss some time at the start of the 2019-20 season.

Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers announced Monday at the team’s media day that the big man suffered a foot strain last week playing pickup and will need some time off for rehab.

“He’s going to miss camp, we’ll probably look at him again and give you an update at the end of October, about 30 days from now,” Myers said.

Cauley-Stein signed a two-year deal with Golden State this offseason after spending his first four NBA seasons with the Kings.

He was expected to start for the Warriors on opening night, but now Kevon Looney is expected to fill the void down low.

“Yeah, Looney probably starts,” coach Steve Kerr said. “I’ve got bigger plans for Looney anyway.”

Cauley-Stein averaged 11.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest in 2018-19 while starting 81 games.

He’ll join a Warriors team that will be without Klay Thompson (ACL) for most of this year, but acquired D’Angelo Russell via a sign-and-trade deal this summer.