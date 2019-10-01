Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t want to discuss free agency: ‘It’s disrespectful towards my teammates’

“I’m not gonna talk about it a lot this season, and I’m not going to try to address it,” Antetokounmpo said.

The Bucks’ star forward and 2019 NBA MVP is under contract through the 2020-21 season, and his future plans have already sparked speculation around the NBA.

“I’m not gonna talk about it a lot this season, and I’m not going to try to address it,” Antetokounmpo told reporters Monday.

Antetokounmpo is eligible to sign a five-year, $253.75 million supermax extension next offseason, according to ESPN. It would be the biggest in NBA history, but the “Greek Freak” would instead like to focus on the upcoming season.

Milwaukee made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals where it lost in six games to the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors.

“I feel like if you have a great team, and our goal is to win a championship and be the last team standing and get better each day, I think it’s disrespectful towards my teammates talking about my free agency and what I’m going through,” Antetokounmpo added. “So when the time is right, we’re all gonna talk about it. I don’t think the time is right.”