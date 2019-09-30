Clippers’ Paul George targets November return after offseason shoulder surgeries

“I’m where I want to be right now at this point in the season almost starting,” George told ESPN Sunday.

One of the Clippers’ newest stars will miss the preseason and the start of the regular season.

Forward Paul George said he is targeting a November return after undergoing surgeries on both shoulders.

The six-time NBA All-Star added he has “a little ways to go” as he continues his rehabilitation.

“I’m where I want to be right now at this point in the season almost starting,” he said Sunday (via ESPN) ahead of the team’s Media Day. “I like where the progression is going.”

He added: “I will be out of the preseason. As of now, I’ll be out of October fully, but who knows? We’ll see. In the November range is our target date.”

George averaged 28 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 77 games with the Thunder last season.

George had wanted out of Oklahoma City after just two seasons with the Thunder and now joins Kawhi Leonard, who was apparently determined to return to Southern California and saw George as the best shot to help him win — and win quickly, based on his reported contract terms — with the Clippers.

The Clippers open the regular season Oct. 22 against the Lakers.