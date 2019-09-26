NBA free agency rumors: Rockets signing Ryan Anderson to partially guaranteed deal

Anderson spent two seasons with the Rockets in 2016-17 and 2017-18, starting in 122 games during that span.

It appears like Ryan Anderson is making a return to Houston after splitting time with Phoenix and Miami last season.

The Rockets are signing the forward to a partially guaranteed deal for 2019-20, according to a report from The Athletic, which cites unidentified league sources.

Although Anderson wasn’t productive in 2018-19, he might be a great fit for Houston.

Anderson can help stretch the floor, as he is a career 38% shooter from beyond the arc and is familiar with Houston’s system.

But Houston traded him and De’Anthony Melton to the Suns in exchange for Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss in August 2018. He was sent to the Heat later in the season.

While Anderson only played in 25 games in 2018-19 his skill set could be useful.

He has averaged 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over 11 NBA seasons.